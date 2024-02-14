Major League Baseball's offseason is wrapping up, and spring training is starting. That means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means the 2024 season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.

Of course, that doesn't mean every team has an equally good farm system -- some, as you'll find out throughout this process, are lacking in that respect. It does mean, nevertheless, that CBS Sports will be spending the next couple of months examining the top three prospects in each organization. We define "prospects" as retaining their rookie eligibility for the 2024 season, so if a young player is missing that's likely why.

These lists and evaluations are formed following conversations with scouts, analysts, and player development types. There's also firsthand evaluation and bias thrown into the mix. Keep in mind that player evaluation is a hard task, and it's fine if you disagree with the rankings. These are opinions, and they have no real bearing on the future. You can check out our winter top 25 list by clicking here.

With that in mind, let's get to it by dissecting the Arizona Diamondbacks.

1. Jordan Lawlar, SS (21 years old)

Top-25 ranking: No. 19

No. 19 The short version : Former No. 6 pick with history of Bobby Witt Jr. comparisons.

: Former No. 6 pick with history of Bobby Witt Jr. comparisons. MLB ETA: Debuted in 2023

In some respects, Lawlar had a great season. He homered 20 times in just over 100 minor-league games en route to the majors, and he sliced into what had been a concerning strikeout rate. In other respects, his season left something to desire. Despite Lawlar's home-run total, his exit velocity marks in Triple-A were worse than you would have anticipated. He also had a forgettable big-league cameo, in which he went 4 for 31 with 11 strikeouts. Lawlar is a surefire defensive shortstop who showed an appreciable feel for the strike zone. He's going to play in the majors, likely for a long time. Those comparisons to Bobby Witt Jr. just might prove overzealous, is all.

2. Tommy Troy, SS (22 years old)

The short version : Middle infielder who can really hit.

: Middle infielder who can really hit. MLB ETA: Summer 2025

Troy was the 12th pick last summer after authoring a breakout season at Stanford that saw him homer 17 times and steal 17 bases. He didn't perform quite as well in 23 games at High-A, but it's possible that his play was impacted by a foot injury that later required surgery. The upside here has Troy developing into an above-average hitter with more juice than his 5-foot-10 stature would indicate. Defensively, he seems likely to wind up at second base. Presuming Troy is hearty and hale to begin the 2024 season, he could move up the ladder at a fast pace.

3. Druw Jones, CF (20 years old)

The short version : Former No. 2 pick has been limited by injuries.

: Former No. 2 pick has been limited by injuries. MLB ETA: Summer 2027

Jackson Holliday, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft, has torn through the minors and may crack the Orioles' Opening Day roster come spring. Jones, the No. 2 pick, has yet to truly begin his career. He's been limited by injuries to 41 games to date, with only 29 of those coming above the complex leagues. It's not Jones' fault that he's dealt with various physical issues, but he's looked rougher than expected when he has seen game action. We suspect that he'll regain form once he shakes off the rust and gets steady repetitions. If so, Jones still has a lot of promise thanks to good bloodlines, a fast bat, and the ability to play a lockdown center field.