Arizona Fall League Journal: Week of 11/6-11
Arizona Fall League Journal: Week of 11/6-11
Another week, another handful of AFL games
A few Cardinals prospects have been playing with the Surprise Saguaros over the previous weeks. Here is a quick a look back at the previous week of Arizona Fall League action, starting with the bats..
Andrew Knizner: 3-for-12, 2B, RBI, K, BB
Andrew Knizner's 2017 was a breakout year not many saw coming. Thanks to the Arizona Fall League, it isn't over yet.https://t.co/q1GUvlBGyi— Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) November 12, 2017
Oscar Mercado: 4-for-16, 2 R, 2 RBIs, 2 SBs, 4 Ks
John Nogowksi: 1-for-3, 2B, RBI, BB, K
Edmundo Sosa: 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI, 3 BBs, 1 K
And now the arms..
Sandy Alcantara: 1 start — 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 Ks
Sandy Alcantara is 95-98 FB, 84-88 slurvy breaker. Not much of an idea where it’s going, but keeping it off the barrel #Cardinals— Kyle Glaser (@KyleAGlaser) November 11, 2017
Jordan Hicks: 1 game - 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 Ks
Josh Lucas: 2 games - 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BBs, 2 Ks
Arturo Reyes: 2 games - 3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 Ks
This week will be the final week of Arizona Fall League play. The 11-15 Saguaros will play the Scottsdale Scorpions on Monday at 2:35 PM Central time.
-
Twins asked Reds about Raisel Iglesias
The Twins reportedly reached out to the Reds about Raisel Iglesias
-
Four storylines for the 2017 GM meetings
The GM meetings begin this week in Orlando, Florida
-
Would Stanton want trade to Cards?
The Marlins slugger has a full no-trade clause, which gives him control over where he goes
-
Report: Giants interested in Bradley Jr.
But would Boston part with a member of its core?
-
Testing 'Major League' theory in 2017
For the 2017 season, there's one perfect example of this ringing true
-
Report: 4 teams in Stanton trade talks
And those talks may get more serious very soon