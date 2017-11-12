Arizona Fall League Journal: Week of 11/6-11

Another week, another handful of AFL games

A few Cardinals prospects have been playing with the Surprise Saguaros over the previous weeks. Here is a quick a look back at the previous week of Arizona Fall League action, starting with the bats..

Andrew Knizner: 3-for-12, 2B, RBI, K, BB

Andrew Knizner's 2017 was a breakout year not many saw coming. Thanks to the Arizona Fall League, it isn't over yet.https://t.co/q1GUvlBGyi — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) November 12, 2017

Oscar Mercado: 4-for-16, 2 R, 2 RBIs, 2 SBs, 4 Ks

John Nogowksi: 1-for-3, 2B, RBI, BB, K

Edmundo Sosa: 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI, 3 BBs, 1 K

And now the arms..

Sandy Alcantara: 1 start — 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 Ks

Sandy Alcantara is 95-98 FB, 84-88 slurvy breaker. Not much of an idea where it’s going, but keeping it off the barrel #Cardinals — Kyle Glaser (@KyleAGlaser) November 11, 2017

Jordan Hicks: 1 game - 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 Ks

Josh Lucas: 2 games - 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BBs, 2 Ks

Arturo Reyes: 2 games - 3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 Ks

This week will be the final week of Arizona Fall League play. The 11-15 Saguaros will play the Scottsdale Scorpions on Monday at 2:35 PM Central time.