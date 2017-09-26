A's Bruce Maxwell gets cheered in first at-bat since kneeling in protest

Over the weekend Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell became the first MLB player to kneel during the national anthem to protest racism and police brutality. He first knelt prior to Saturday night's game, and he's done it every game since. (With the support of his teammates.)

Monday night, during his team's loss to the Mariners (SEA 7, OAK 1), Maxwell played for the first time since kneeling during the national anthem. And prior to his first at-bat, he received a hearty cheer from the Oakland Coliseum crowd. Here's the video:

Maxwell had not played since last Wednesday because he was going through the league's concussion protocol. He took a foul tip to the face mask and missed several games. Maxwell has been the team's starting catcher since Stephen Vogt was cut loose.

Here's what Maxwell told reporters about the ovation after the game:

Maxwell was born in Germany while his father was stationed there in the Army. He is a rookie player, meaning he has much more to lose than a big name player who chooses to kneel during the anthem. Maxwell is not established and he's yet to land a big payday.