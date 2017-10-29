A's catcher Bruce Maxwell, who knelt for anthem, arrested on gun-related charge

Maxwell was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct

Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell made headlines earlier this week when he accused a restaurant of refusing to serve him due to racism.

On Sunday, Maxwell again made headlines -- this time because he was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct after he allegedly pointed a gun at a food delivery person. Here's what the Scottsdale police department reported:

The Athletics and Major League Baseball have yet to issue statements.

Maxwell rose to prominence earlier in the year, when he became the first major-league baseball player to kneel during the national anthem. He hit .237/.329/.333 with three homers and 22 RBI in 2017.

CBS Sports Staff

