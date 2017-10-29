A's catcher Bruce Maxwell, who knelt for anthem, arrested on gun-related charge
Maxwell was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct
Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell made headlines earlier this week when he accused a restaurant of refusing to serve him due to racism.
On Sunday, Maxwell again made headlines -- this time because he was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct after he allegedly pointed a gun at a food delivery person. Here's what the Scottsdale police department reported:
The Athletics and Major League Baseball have yet to issue statements.
Maxwell rose to prominence earlier in the year, when he became the first major-league baseball player to kneel during the national anthem. He hit .237/.329/.333 with three homers and 22 RBI in 2017.
-
Wood bucked trend in WS Gm. 4 outing
All signs pointed toward calamity going in, but Wood performed on the biggest stage
-
Forsythe keeps shining under the radar
Forsythe came through with a big hit that ended up being totally overshadowed
-
How best-of-three Series now sets up
We're tied 2-2 in the 2017 World Series, which means it's time for a reset
-
Wood comes up big in L.A.'s Game 4 win
Alex Wood came through in Game 4 with a big outing to help out a taxed Dodgers bullpen
-
Things to know about World Series Game 4
Cody Bellinger finally broke out of his World Series slump
-
Pederson goes full Cousins after homer
Pederson was curious to know if his teammates liked that
Add a Comment