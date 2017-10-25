A's catcher who knelt for anthem reportedly denied service by waiter in Alabama

Late in the regular season, Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell became the first and so far only MLB player to take a knee during the national anthem. Maxwell, like Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players, is protesting police abuse and racism.

Maxwell is back home in Alabama for the offseason, and according to TMZ, he was recently denied service by a waiter for kneeling during the anthem. Here's what Maxwell told TMZ:

Oakland A's catcher Bruce Maxwell -- the only MLB player who took a knee this season -- tells TMZ Sports he was confronted by a pro-Trump waiter at an Alabama restaurant who refused to serve him. "He was like, 'You're the guy who took the knee? I voted for Trump and I stand for everything he stands for.'" Maxwell says it all went down at a lunch with a local politician -- and after they complained to management, they got a new server.

Maxwell added he has recently befriended Kaepernick, and despite being booed on the road and now being denied service by a waiter, he doesn't plan to stop his protests.

"The dude's so positive," Maxwell says ... "He's such a strong, level-headed individual." "His friendship definitely helps. His guidance comes through that. And just being able to use him as a sounding board some days does me some good."

Players like Adam Jones, Coco Crisp, and Torii Hunter have reached out to support Maxwell, as has Dusty Baker. Maxwell was born on an Army base in Germany while his father was stationed overseas. He considers himself very patriotic and has said his protest is not intended to disrespect those in the military.