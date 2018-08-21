A's Khris Davis crushes home run while wearing jersey signed by Make-A-Wish cancer patient

On Monday night the Oakland Athletics blew out the Rangers (OAK 9, TEX 0) for their 41st win in their past 55 games. The win combined with the Astros losing to the Mariners (SEA 7, HOU 4) moves the A's back into a first-place tie with Houston. The two teams have identical 75-50 records.

As part of the offensive onslaught, Khris Davis crushed his 37th home run of the season, a 438-foot bomb to left-center field. Davis is closing in on his third straight 40 home run season. Assuming he gets there, he'll become the first player with three straight 40-homer seasons since Nelson Cruz from 2014-16.

Prior to Monday's game Davis and the A's met with a 10-year-old fan named Anthony Slocumb, who is in remission from a rare cancer called Langerhans cell histiocytosis. Slocumb was at the ballpark with a group from the Bay Area chapter of the Make-A-Wish foundation. And, before the game, Slocumb and Davis autographed each other's jersey. Check it out:

"I was down there with the other kids and then two other players came down and then he came down," said Slocumb to the Associated Press. "So, I was like, 'You're my favorite player' and he was like, 'Cool.' I said, 'Can you sign my jersey?' and then he said, 'Sure, do you want to sign mine, too?' And I was like, 'Sure,' so we basically signed each other's jerseys. That's what happened."

Davis wore the autographed jersey during Monday's game and slugging that 438-foot home run with Slocumb's named written on his left shoulder. A wardrobe change was out of the question. "I wanted to rock that. I wanted him to know that I was thinking about him," Davis said. Here's the home run:

"I thought about him around the bases. There's not a better feeling than hitting a home run, so hopefully he got some excitement and joy from watching that," Davis said to the Associated Press. "They're really the stars. ... He was excited. I could tell that he was just happy to be here and wanted to have some fun. It was amazing, the look on his face."

What an awesome moment. Great gesture by Davis and it sounds like Slocumb had the time of his life. The A's are a fun underdog story this season, but this right here is what it's all about. Using baseball to make people happy.