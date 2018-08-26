A's lose another starter to injury, place Sean Manaea on DL

The Oakland Athletics entered Sunday four games up on the Seattle Mariners for the American League's second wild card position.

If the A's are going to retain their standing, they'll have to do so without left-hander Sean Manaea, who on Sunday was placed on the disabled list due to a shoulder impingement.

The #Athletics have placed LHP Sean Manaea on the 10-day disabled list with a left shoulder impingement. RHP Emilio Pagán has been recalled from Triple-A Nashville. — AthleticsPR (@AthleticsPR) August 26, 2018

Manaea gives the A's an entire rotation on the DL, as he joins Paul Blackburn, Jharel Cotton, Daniel Gossett, and Andrew Triggs on the shelf. That figure doesn't include Kendall Graveman or top prospect A.J. Puk, both out for the season due to Tommy John surgery.

Though the A's have struggled to keep their starters healthy, they're nonetheless likely to find themselves in the Wild Card Game with a rotation that includes Trevor Cahill, Mike Fiers, Edwin Jackson, Brett Anderson, and, at least for the time being, Chris Bassitt.

Bassitt, for his part, has shown himself to be a capable big-league arm. In 35 career appearances, he has a 99 ERA+ and 1.93 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He's unlikely to pitch as well as Manaea -- who hits the DL with a 113 ERA+ -- but he'll suffice as a back-end starter.

Nonetheless, the A's have to hope that Manaea can return to health and to form sooner than later -- otherwise they'll have to turn elsewhere for their Wild Card Game starter.