A's Matt Chapman goes deep after 8-year-old Make-A-Wish visitor predicts home run
August Wold predicted Chapman would go deep and Chapman delivered
The Oakland Athletics made a notable addition to their roster Saturday night. The team signed 8-year-old August Wold to a mock contract and held a press conference at RingCentral Coliseum. Wold suffers from a gastrointestinal disorder and spent the day with the A's through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Among other things, Wold received a full uniform and got to hang out with the team in the clubhouse, plus the Little Leaguer hit against Jurickson Profar on the field. Also, Ramon Laureano gave him a Nintendo Switch. How cool is that?
"A lot of us in this room still feel like young kids ourselves," Marcus Semien told the Associated Press. "It's our passion for the game, as much fun as we have. Hopefully we can brighten up his day and make him feel better because I'm sure he's not feeling great all the time."
According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Wold predicted A's star Matt Chapman would hit a home run Saturday night during his press conference, and, sure enough, Chapman delivered. He took Rangers righty Adrian Sampson deep in the fifth inning. To the action footage:
Awesome. Just awesome.
I'm glad Wold enjoyed his day with the Athletics -- "This is just so cool. He's been through a lot and being able to come to this has been awesome," his father, George, told the Associated Press -- and hey, he got a Nintendo Switch out of it too. Great work, A's.
