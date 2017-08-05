A's Matt Joyce accused of using 'a gay slur' toward fan during heated exchange

During Friday's loss to the Angels (LAA 8, OAK 6), Athletics outfielder Matt Joyce called a fan "a gay slur" during a heated exchange, according to the Associated Press. The slur was heard by an Associated Press photographer, who did not hear what the fan yelled at Joyce.

Here are some more details about the exchange:

As Joyce returned to the dugout, he uttered several profanities at the fan, called him a gay slur and challenged him to fight, according to Associated Press photographer Mark J. Terrill, who overheard the exchange. Terrill said he did not hear the first part of the exchange. "It's just one of those things that fans kind of get into the game. Obviously, we're pretty frustrated on our side and I had just hit a ball hard and had (C.J.) Cron make a good play," Joyce said. "I was walking back to the dugout and just had a fan yell some vulgar and obscene words. For me it just wasn't the right time to say some stuff like that. I fired back and obviously as soon as you fire back you regret saying anything, because it's just not worth it."

Earlier this season Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar was suspended two games for yelling a similar slur at Braves pitcher Jason Motte. Pillar apologized immediately after the game and said he was "completely and utterly embarrassed."

It is almost certain MLB will discipline Joyce, especially since he admitted to firing back at the fan -- Joyce did not acknowledge what it was he said, however -- and the exchange was witnessed by a media member. Pillar's two-game suspension serves as a benchmark, however MLB may come down harder on Joyce because a fan was involved.