A's Maxwell reaches plea deal and awaits MLB decision on discipline
The Oakland catcher
In October of last year, Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell, who gained notoriety for kneeling during the national anthem in protest last season, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct after he allegedly pointed a gun at a food delivery person. On Tuesday, the club announced that Maxwell has reached an agreement with the State of Arizona in which he pleads guilty to disorderly conduct, a class 6 undesignated offense.
Through the team, Maxwell released the following statement:
"Accepting responsibility is the first step in working to make amends for my lapse in judgment. I am truly sorry for the pain that my actions have caused, and while they are not representative of who I am, I understand that I have to earn back the trust and respect of those around me."
As part of the plea agreement, Maxwell will be placed on probation and required to complete community service. A formal sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 4. As Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle notes on Twitter, MLB could still punish Maxwell for the incident.
Maxwell, 27, serves as Jonathan Lucroy's backup in Oakland. This season, he's batting .273/.333/.364 after 12 plate appearances.
