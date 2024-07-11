The Oakland Athletics are slated to relocate this offseason, moving to Sacramento for a multi-year layover before arriving in their final destination: Las Vegas, Nevada. As part of that arrangement, the Athletics are scheduled to play their games at Sutter Health Park, the current home of the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats. Back in May, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred revealed that ample upgrades are planned between now and Opening Day 2025 to turn Sutter Health Park into a big-league-worthy facility.

Even so, there are other logistical issues to work out ahead of the A's proposed relocation to Sacramento, like the scheduling of both MLB and minor-league games. Because MLB's schedule is dictated in part by broadcast rights and travel accommodations (that's why there are so many day games on getaway days), the A's could be forced to play more than their share of early afternoon home games. That, too, presents potential problems.

John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle asked the MLB Players Association if they were concerned about the prospect of their players partaking in so many day games on turf in an environment that -- just this week -- saw temperatures exceed 100 degrees. As Shea notes, turf often serves as a heat amplifier, meaning that the on-the-field temperature would be even greater than the standard temperature, exposing players to conditions that could result in physical issues. (Just this week, Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson was removed while warming up for a rehab appearance in Buffalo because of heat issues.)

"The Players Association is currently discussing a wide range of issues with the league including playing surface conditions and game times, with the intention of scheduling as many games as possible at night," a union spokesperson told Shea. "Our priority is to ensure that players' health, safety, and other rights are prioritized."

It's to be seen what solutions the MLBPA, MLB, and the Athletics can reach over the coming months.