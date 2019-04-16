A's offered potential No. 1 NFL draft pick Kyler Murray $14 million to pick baseball, report says

The 2019 NFL Draft is just over a week away, beginning on Thursday, April 25 and culminating on Saturday, April 27. At some point on Thursday, we'll learn the landing spot for two-sport star Kyler Murray, who we declared the most fascinating person in sports earlier this year.

Murray is, of course, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner thanks to his quarterbacking at Oklahoma. He was also the ninth pick in last year's MLB draft by the Oakland Athletics. Murray has since seemingly tipped his hand that he intends to play football -- a decision that is likely to lead to a greater immediate payday. (It's worth noting that In R.J. White's latest NFL mock draft, he has Murray being drafted by Oakland's other team: the Raiders, at first overall following a trade.)

The A's, cognizant of that, have tried to keep Murray on the diamond by any means necessary. According to Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated, Oakland's attempts have included offering him an additional $14 million in guaranteed money. Here's a snippet from Klemko's profile:

According to a source close to the family, the A's contingent that visited Kyler in January offered him a contract worth $14 million in guaranteed cash, in addition to his signing bonus.

The A's had originally signed Murray to a pact that included a signing bonus nearing $5 million. In other words, they would've been willing to guarantee him around $19 million before he'd played in a regular-season game. Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in last year's NFL draft, received $32 million guaranteed.

Had Murray agreed to the arrangement, he would've been placed on the 40-man roster. Instead, it seems he'll be joining a 53-man roster for the foreseeable future.

If and when Murray officially picks football, the A's will continue to hold his baseball rights.