A's pick out location for new ballpark in Oakland that could be built by 2023 season

The Athletics have taken the next step in their ongoing effort to construct a new ballpark. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the A's have settled on a location near Oakland's Laney College for the construction of a new baseball-only facility. From the article:

"Finally, we've got our site," team president Dave Kaval said of the 13-acre location near downtown, which the A's selected after also considering the Oakland Coliseum site and land on the waterfront northwest of Jack London Square. "It's really the strongest location when it comes to private financing, and that's really an important component to be successful." The A's hope to play their first game at their $500 million-plus ballpark in 2023.

As noted, the A's intend to finance the construction of the ballpark via private means. However, the various and sundry infrastructure costs associated with such a project typically wind up being paid for with public dollars.

As you can see, the proposed site is roughly five miles from the Oakland Coliseum:

Various interested parties have throughout this process pressured the A's to build on or nearby the site of the Coliseum, but the A's have resisted those calls. As the Chronicle's story makes clear, there are a number of hurdles to clear before this plan comes to life. That said, this is indeed a major step toward resolution of this issue that's complicated the A's present and future for a long time.