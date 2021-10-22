The Houston Astros at this writing are one win away from making it to the World Series for the third time in the last five seasons. As a backdrop to that near-dynastic run, however, is the sign-stealing scandal.

To recap, the Astros were disciplined by MLB for a sign-stealing scheme during the 2017 and 2018 seasons that involved banned use of replay monitors and the banging of trash cans to alert the hitter that something other than a fastball was on the way. The scandal roiled baseball just prior to COVID's seizure of the news cycle, and it all remains a sticky talking point whenever the Astros are a subject of interest.

Speaking of all that, A's right-hander Chris Bassitt recently made some illuminating remarks on Jomboy Media's The Chris Rose Rotation about the Astros and their past sign-stealing ways. Here's the relevant transcript excerpt:

Chris Rose: When you're a pitcher in Houston, Does that ever enter your mind that something transpired there several years ago? Chris Bassitt: No. It did when they were cheating because we knew they were cheating. Like, we knew what was going on. Every team in the big leagues knew what was going on. But now? No, they're just, they're just really, really good. This is not to open up a massive can of worms. This kind of thing. But like, Houston was not the only team doing stuff. Like there was a lot of people doing stuff. It was just un- ... I mean, fortunately, but unfortunately only one team essentially got caught doing it or was the guinea pig of it to like clean the whole entire league up. But there was a lot going on. It was like an arms race, almost like it was like hey, this team's doing this. This team's doing that, this team's cheating here. This team's doing this. Is it happening? Still? No I think that aspect is completely gone of the game I think that's clean.

In addition to noting that every team had at least some idea of what was going on in Houston, Bassitt suggests the Astros had plenty of company when it comes to organized sign-stealing. He doesn't toss out any specifics, but we know a good bit of those from prior actions by the league and reporting from elsewhere. To wit:

You get the idea. While MLB and fans of teams other than the Astros would probably like to believe that Houston was the lone (or lone-ish) bad actor, that's a bit too tidy for reality. Bassitt's disclosures lend more evidence to the idea that it was more of a league-wide issue than a Houston issue.