A's prospect Dustin Fowler returns to big leagues after gruesome knee injury in MLB debut last year

Last season, outfield prospect Dustin Fowler achieved his dream when he was called up to the big leagues by the New York Yankees in June. He made his MLB debut in right field on June 29.

Fowler's debut did not go how anyone expected. In his very first inning as a major-league player, he crashed into the side wall chasing a foul popup at Guaranteed Rate Field, and suffered a ruptured patella tendon in his knee. Fowler required emergency surgery and his season was over. He had not yet even taken his first at-bat.

While rehabbing the injury, Fowler was traded to the Oakland Athletics as part of the Sonny Gray deal, so his Yankees career consisted of two defensive outs in right field. That's all.

The good news is Fowler, 23, recovered from surgery and nearly made the A's out of spring training. He instead went to Triple-A for a few weeks, hit .310/.333/.484 with three homers and eight steals in 30 games and was summoned back to the big leagues earlier this week. After that gruesome injury, Fowler finally returned to the show and got his first at-bat Wednesday.

OK, so a soft little line out to second base doesn't make for a storybook ending, but the important thing is Fowler is healthy and back in the big leagues. He avoided being another Moonlight Graham, who played in one big league game without getting an at-bat.

Sure enough, as luck would have it, the A's will be in New York for a three-game series with the Yankees this weekend. Friday's starter? Sonny Gray. A's manager Bob Melvin confirmed Fowler is likely to be in the lineup against Gray in Friday's series opener.

Melvin says Fowler could potentially get an at-bat today.



“Excellent chance” he’s in the starting lineup Friday ... against Sonny Gray. — Jane Lee (@JaneMLB) May 9, 2018

MLB.com currently ranks Fowler as the No. 99 prospect in baseball, saying his "across-the-board tools and strong track record of performance points to him becoming an everyday player, if not more." His big league debut might not have gone as hoped last year, but Fowler is healthy now, and he once again has a chance to establish himself as a major-league player. Better late than never.