A's prospect Noah Vaughan unleashes monster bat flip after taking his wife deep in driveway
'I slept in the backyard after that one'
Oakland Athletics prospect Noah Vaughan, like all of his peers, is currently faced with the challenge of staying game-ready while sports are shut down during the coronavirus pandemic. However, one competitive advantage Vaughan has over many of his peers is that he's married to former Texas A&M star softball pitcher Riley Sartain-Vaughan.
It's presumably a lot easier to get in some batting practice work when you're married to a pitcher, so Vaughan has that going for him. That being said, going head-to-head in showdowns with a significant other can be a dangerous venture, and those reps can lead to some awkward household tension.
Case in point:
It's one thing to unleash a monster moon bomb off of your own wife, but then to top it off with a bat flip so preposterous that it might've landed in the neighbor's yard? That's playing with fire.
Sartain-Vaughan wasn't overly amused with her husband's showmanship in the immediate aftermath, describing his bat flip as "cringe" as he took off to round the imaginary bases. And his short-term victory lap may have resulted in some longer-term consequences that day.
However, Sartain-Vaughan got some additional revenge in the form of some filthy movement too.
It may be just training for them but these driveway showdowns are a great form of sports entertainment for the rest of us during these slow times. Keep the battles coming, though Vaughan may want to consider toning down on the theatrics if he wants to be able to sleep inside.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: MLB, MLBPA still apart on salary
MLBPA chief Tony Clark took a strong stance last week
-
Vin Scully returns home from hospital
Scully released a statement through the Dodgers on Saturday
-
Cape Cod league cancels 2020 season
The CCBL is the premier summer league for college players and has helped develop many MLB stars
-
All-time roster for every MLB team
Find out how your favorite team stacks up to every other all-time roster
-
All-time team: San Diego Padres
We're picking a 'Baseball Stars' lineup for each team during April
-
What we missed in MLB's first month
Opening Day was originally scheduled for March 26
-
Manfred defends Astros' punishment
The MLB commissioner was asked plenty of questions about the Astros on Sunday
-
Live updates: 2020 HoF announcement
The results of the BBWAA vote for the 2020 Hall of Fame class were announced on Tuesday