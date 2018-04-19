As Reds eject Bryan Price, let's remember when umps ejected him before a 2015 game even started

The Cincinnati Reds wasted no time saying goodbye to manager Bryan Price in 2018, parting ways with the Dusty Baker successor just 18 games into his fifth MLB season with the team.

But as we witness the dawn of a new Reds era (more bad baseball, just with someone else running the dugout), we'd be remiss if we didn't relive one of Price's finer moments.

No, we're not talking about his career-best 76-win debut in 2014. We're not talking about him pausing an argument with umpires to sing "God Bless America." We're not even talking about his infamous rant to reporters in April 2015, when he somehow used 77 variations of the F-word to describe how upset he was that media -- "you people" -- discovered which of his players were available for a game.

We're talking about the time he managed to get thrown out of a game before it even began. (If that doesn't parallel his part in the 2018 Reds season, what does?)

It was May 23, with Cincinnati up against the Cleveland Indians. Price refused to shake the hands of all four umpires working the game before the first pitch, and with players warming up, he started jawing with Jim Reynolds, that day's crew chief.

"It was just a hangover ... that's all," Price later said, as documented by MLB.com. He was referencing the previous night's game, which the Reds had lost, 7-3, amid some debated called strikes. And after "a good four or five minutes" of back-and-forth with Reynolds, Price found himself booted from the game before he could finish reviewing his lineup card with the umps.

The best -- and most Bryan Price-y -- part about all of it? He knew full well what he was getting into.

"I was given fair warning," Price said, "that I would be ejected if I continued to debate yesterday's game."

So what did he do? He debated yesterday's game, of course! And he paid the Price.