A's slugger Matt Olson undergoes wrist surgery that could sideline him for more than a month
Olson played in every game last season, but hurt himself in the second game of 2019
The Oakland Athletics are only 0-2 this season, having lost both of their games in Japan against the Seattle Mariners. Yet you can pardon A's fans who feel the team has lost more than that.
Earlier this week, news surfaced that top prospect Jesus Luzardo would be shut down for at least a month as he deals with rotator cuff issues. On Friday, the A's announced first baseman Matt Olson will miss time after undergoing surgery on his wrist to remove his hamate bone:
Olson exited Thursday's game after hurting his wrist during an at-bat. The A's didn't provide a timetable for Olson's return, but it seems fair to expect him to miss most (if not all) of April:
Olson has proven to be an above-average big-league bat. Last season, his first full year in the majors, he posted a 116 OPS+ and hit 29 home runs while appearing in every game. Obviously that won't be the case this season.
Barring a late-spring acquisition, the A's will presumably use Mark Canha as their most-days first baseman during Olson's absence.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Braves, Brewers interested in Kimbrel
Kimbrel is perhaps the best free agent left on the market, and both the Braves and Brewers...
-
Evaluating MLB's biggest injuries
Here's our regularly updated look at the injuries that are causing the biggest stir across...
-
Astros' Bregman gets 6-year, $100M deal
The contract covers what would've been Bregman's first two free-agent seasons
-
Red Sox, Sale nearing contract extension
Sale is the latest star player to sign long-term prior to free agency
-
Royals banking on speed to win games
The Royals won't see a lot of wins in 2019, but hope to see development for their younger...
-
Agent rips Reds for Senzel's demotion
Senzel competed for the center field job in spring training and won't open the season with...