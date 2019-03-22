A's slugger Matt Olson undergoes wrist surgery that could sideline him for more than a month

Olson played in every game last season, but hurt himself in the second game of 2019

The Oakland Athletics are only 0-2 this season, having lost both of their games in Japan against the Seattle Mariners. Yet you can pardon A's fans who feel the team has lost more than that.

Earlier this week, news surfaced that top prospect Jesus Luzardo would be shut down for at least a month as he deals with rotator cuff issues. On Friday, the A's announced first baseman Matt Olson will miss time after undergoing surgery on his wrist to remove his hamate bone:

Olson exited Thursday's game after hurting his wrist during an at-bat. The A's didn't provide a timetable for Olson's return, but it seems fair to expect him to miss most (if not all) of April:

Olson has proven to be an above-average big-league bat. Last season, his first full year in the majors, he posted a 116 OPS+ and hit 29 home runs while appearing in every game. Obviously that won't be the case this season.

Barring a late-spring acquisition, the A's will presumably use Mark Canha as their most-days first baseman during Olson's absence.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

