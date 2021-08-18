A scary moment took place in Chicago's Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday night. In the bottom of the second inning, White Sox batter Brian Goodwin sent a rocket toward the mound and A's starter Chris Bassitt got hit with it in the side of the head.

The line drive was 100.1 miles per hour and most unfortunately it doesn't appear Bassitt got a glove on it. It wasn't a glancing blow, either. It just struck Bassitt squarely on the right side of the head, in the ear area (for those wishing to see it, there's a Twitter video here).

In the smallest of small reliefs, it doesn't appear that Bassitt lost consciousness. He was moving around, though not much and he never removed the towel from his head and/or face.

The A's have released the following statement:

Chris Bassitt is conscious and aware, and is on his way to the hospital. We will provide additional information when possible.

Bassitt, 32, entered the game 12-3 with a 3.06 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 153 strikeouts in 150 innings. He finished eighth in Cy Young voting last season and was on track to finish better than that in 2021, his first season making the All-Star team. A's writers have mentioned all season that Bassitt is one of the team leaders in the clubhouse.

