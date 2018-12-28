As the Manny Machado free agency market plays out, the Yankees reportedly shift their focus to bullpen arms

General manager Brian Cashman still has big plans this offseason

The New York Yankees have already had a fairly active offseason with trades for James Paxton, the re-signing of J.A. Happ, and the claiming of Hansel Alberto off waivers. General manager Brian Cashman, of course, still has heavy designs on free-agent infielder Manny Machado, but Machado seems likely to slow-play it in making his decision. In the meantime ... 

So that's Adam Ottavino ... 

All three are perhaps the best relievers left on the market, especially now that Andrew Miller is a St. Louis Cardinal. Robertson (152 ERA+ over the last three seasons) has spent the majority of his career with the Yankees, and the Yanks acquired Britton (233 ERA+ over the last three seasons) in late July so there's familiarity there. As for Brooklyn native Ottavino (144 ERA+ over the last three seasons), he's emerged as one of the top setup men in baseball. 

The Yankees already figure to have a powerhouse bullpen with Aroldis Chapman, Dellin Betances, Chad Green and Tommy Kahnle in the fold. However, teams covet bullpen depth these days given the declining workloads of starting pitchers. As well, in the rotation Masahiro Tanaka and Paxton have significant injury histories, and CC Sabathia is 38 years of age. For those reasons, Cashman is especially focused on hoarding lockdown relievers. 

Don't be surprised if the Yankees address that need in the bullpen before Machado makes his much-anticipated decision. 

