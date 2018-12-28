As the Manny Machado free agency market plays out, the Yankees reportedly shift their focus to bullpen arms

The New York Yankees have already had a fairly active offseason with trades for James Paxton, the re-signing of J.A. Happ, and the claiming of Hansel Alberto off waivers. General manager Brian Cashman, of course, still has heavy designs on free-agent infielder Manny Machado, but Machado seems likely to slow-play it in making his decision. In the meantime ...

Yankees are focusing on pen while they wait on Machado market to play out. Ottavino, Britton and Robertson all in play. Still possible they could sign more than 1, depending on price. Remember, like Red Sox they are currently down two, as both Britton and Robertson were theirs. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 28, 2018

So that's Adam Ottavino ...

View Profile Adam Ottavino COL • RP • 0 2018 ERA 2.43 K/9 13.0 WHIP .99 S 6 BS 5

Zach Britton ...

View Profile Zach Britton NYY • RP • 53 2018 ERA 3.10 K/9 7.5 WHIP 1.23 S 7 BS 3

And David Robertson ...

View Profile David Robertson NYY • RP • 30 2018 ERA 3.23 K/9 11.8 WHIP 1.03 S 5 BS 4

All three are perhaps the best relievers left on the market, especially now that Andrew Miller is a St. Louis Cardinal. Robertson (152 ERA+ over the last three seasons) has spent the majority of his career with the Yankees, and the Yanks acquired Britton (233 ERA+ over the last three seasons) in late July so there's familiarity there. As for Brooklyn native Ottavino (144 ERA+ over the last three seasons), he's emerged as one of the top setup men in baseball.

The Yankees already figure to have a powerhouse bullpen with Aroldis Chapman, Dellin Betances, Chad Green and Tommy Kahnle in the fold. However, teams covet bullpen depth these days given the declining workloads of starting pitchers. As well, in the rotation Masahiro Tanaka and Paxton have significant injury histories, and CC Sabathia is 38 years of age. For those reasons, Cashman is especially focused on hoarding lockdown relievers.

Don't be surprised if the Yankees address that need in the bullpen before Machado makes his much-anticipated decision.