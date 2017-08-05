A's 'very disappointed' Matt Joyce used 'unacceptable' language in fan exchange

Friday night, Athletics outfielder Matt Joyce allegedly called a fan a gay slur during the team's loss to the Angels (LAA 8, OAK 6). The exchange was seen by an Associated Press photographer.

The A's released a statement regarding the incident Saturday afternoon and said they are "very disappointed" in Joyce.

"The Oakland Athletics are very disappointed by the comments Matt Joyce made to a fan during the eighth inning of last night's game. This language is unacceptable and will not be tolerated by our team. We pride ourselves on being inclusive and expect our entire organization to live up to higher standards. We appreciate that Matt is contrite about his conduct and know he will learn from this incident."

Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar was suspended two games earlier this year for calling Braves reliever Jason Motte a gay slur. MLB has not made any announcements yet, though odds are they will investigate the incident and discipline Joyce.