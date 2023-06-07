An interleague matchup has the Oakland Athletics (13-50) going on the road to play the Pittsburgh Pirates (42-38) on Wednesday afternoon. The series comes to an end after these teams split the first two matchups. On Tuesday, Oakland blew out Pittsburgh 11-2. Roansy Contreras (3-4, 4.82 ERA) is the hill for the Pirates, while Hogan Harris (0-0, 6.97 ERA) gets the start for the Athletics.

First pitch is set for 12:35 p.m. ET. The Pirates are listed at -190 in the money line (risk $190 to win $100) in the latest Athletics vs. Pirates odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over-under for total runs scored is 9. Before making any Pirates vs. Athletics picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Athletics vs. Pirates money line: Pittsburgh -190, Oakland +158

Athletics vs. Pirates run line: Pittsburgh -1.5 (+105)

Athletics vs. Pirates over/under: 9 runs

PIT: The Pirates are 6-1 in their last seven overall

OAK: The Over is 3-0-1 in the Athletics' last four overall

Why you should back the Athletics



Left fielder Brent Rooker is a strong athlete who possesses th3 ability to hit the ball all over the diamond. Rooker stays aggressive at the dish while being a solid defender in the outfield. The 28-year-old leads the team in home runs (12) and RBI (34) with a batting average of .261. On June 5 versus the Pirates, he was 2-of-3 with two singles and two runs scored.

Center fielder Esteury Ruiz has quick hands and is able to turn on a pitch he likes in a hurry. Ruiz owns good patience as a batter and generates great bat speed. The 24-year-old has a batting of average (.267) with one home run and 25 RBI. He's recorded a hit in four of his last five games. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Pirates

Outfielder Bryan Reynolds brings a reliable switch-hitter into the lineup. Reynolds runs well and can hit for average with ease. The 28-year-old is also versatile enough to play all three outfield spots. He ranks first on the team in batting average (.279), RBI (37), and hits (61). On June 4 against the St. Louis Cardinals, Reynolds was 2-of-4 with two singles.

Center fielder Jack Suwinski is a solid run-producer with good home-run power. Suwinski can get into high-pitch counts before turning on a pitch. The 24-year-old is first on the team in home runs (11) and second in RBI (30). On May 29 versus the San Francisco Giants, he was 2-of-4 with two solo home runs. See which team to back here.

