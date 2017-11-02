Astros 2017 World Series parade: Route, date, start time, how to watch and live stream

Come Friday, the Astros will be having their own celebration for their title win

On Wednesday night, the Astros defeated the Dodgers to win the franchise's first ever World Series, completing a seven-game classic. Naturally, they need to throw a parade to honor the event.

Here's what you'll need to know about the parade heading through Houston to commemorate their championship:

Date: Friday, Nov. 3
Time: 2 p.m. CT (3 p.m. ET)
Route: Parade will being on Smith & Lamar, and will encompass a rectangle around the downtown area before ending at the same location.
Afterparty!: City Hall will be hosting an afterparty/rally for the Astros at the conclusion of the parade.
Stream: MLB.com stream (requires cable login) 

It's sure to be a huge celebration, as the city of Houston is undoubtedly thrilled to welcome back the team. A franchise's first championship is always a special thing, and it deserves a special celebration to bring it home.

Here's a look at the route:

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Astros World Series Champs Gear