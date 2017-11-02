Astros 2017 World Series parade: Route, date, start time, how to watch and live stream
Come Friday, the Astros will be having their own celebration for their title win
On Wednesday night, the Astros defeated the Dodgers to win the franchise's first ever World Series, completing a seven-game classic. Naturally, they need to throw a parade to honor the event.
Here's what you'll need to know about the parade heading through Houston to commemorate their championship:
Date: Friday, Nov. 3
Time: 2 p.m. CT (3 p.m. ET)
Route: Parade will being on Smith & Lamar, and will encompass a rectangle around the downtown area before ending at the same location.
Afterparty!: City Hall will be hosting an afterparty/rally for the Astros at the conclusion of the parade.
Stream: MLB.com stream (requires cable login)
It's sure to be a huge celebration, as the city of Houston is undoubtedly thrilled to welcome back the team. A franchise's first championship is always a special thing, and it deserves a special celebration to bring it home.
Here's a look at the route:
-
Astros plan parade to honor World Series
The Astros are celebrating the franchise's first World Series title
-
Hernandez apologizes for homophobic joke
He appeared to say, 'I'm not from San Francisco, bro!' when David Ortiz pretended to lick...
-
Tigers congratulate Verlander after WS
Verlander's old team sent a classy note to their former ace after the Astros won it all
-
Puig's home burglarized during Game 7
Game 7 was not the only thing going wrong for Puig on Wednesday
-
Justin Upton re-signs with Angels
Upton, 30, would have been one of the top available free-agent hitters
-
WWE unveils championship belt for Astros
Clever marketing
Add a Comment