Astros 2017 World Series parade: Route, date, start time, how to watch and live stream

On Wednesday night, the Astros defeated the Dodgers to win the franchise's first ever World Series, completing a seven-game classic. Naturally, they need to throw a parade to honor the event.

Here's what you'll need to know about the parade heading through Houston to commemorate their championship:

Date: Friday, Nov. 3

Time: 2 p.m. CT (3 p.m. ET)

Route: Parade will being on Smith & Lamar, and will encompass a rectangle around the downtown area before ending at the same location.

Afterparty!: City Hall will be hosting an afterparty/rally for the Astros at the conclusion of the parade.

Stream: MLB.com stream (requires cable login)

It's sure to be a huge celebration, as the city of Houston is undoubtedly thrilled to welcome back the team. A franchise's first championship is always a special thing, and it deserves a special celebration to bring it home.

Here's a look at the route: