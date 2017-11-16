Astros 2B Jose Altuve is 2017 American League MVP

BBWAA picks right player for the 2017 AL MVP.

Baseball Writers' Association of American voted Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is the 2017 American League Most Valuable Player, announced on Thursday.

2017 AL MVP: Jose Altuve. Full voting details: https://t.co/ZW8kJW0GRR — BBWAA (@officialBBWAA) November 16, 2017

Altuve, 27, got 27 of the 30 first place votes, winning in a landslide over second-place finisher New York Yankees rookie Aaron Judge with 405 points.

Altuve is only the fifth AL second baseman to win the award, he joins Tigers’ Charlie Gehringer (1937), Yankee Joe Gordon (1942), White Sox Nellie Fox (1959), and Red Sox Dustin Pedroia (2008). No position has had fewer MVP winners including six in the National League.

Altuve won his third batting title in 2017, batting .346 (204x590), he added 112 runs scored, 39 doubles, four triples, 24 home runs, 32 stolen bases, 58 walks, 84 strikeouts, and .410/,547/.957 slash.

Altuve has been and still is the heart and soul of the Astros organization since being called up in 2012 and his successes culminated in the 2017 World Series title, the first in franchise history.

Altuve becomes the third player at 5-foot-6 in height, with Yankees shortstop Phil Rizzuto (1950) and Athletics pitcher Bobby Shantz (1952)as the shortest MVPs.