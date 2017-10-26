Astros' A.J. Hinch denies allegations about his involvement in a hotel bar incident
TMZ reported Hinch was involved in a spat after Game 1
The Houston Astros won Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, upending the Los Angeles Dodgers in extra innings. You would think, then, that manager A.J. Hinch would've been able to avoid any and all headaches on Thursday, the designated travel day. Alas, he did not.
Instead, Hinch had to deal with questions concerning his alleged involvement in an altercation at a team hotel bar.
Here's more from Joel Sherman:
Here is the initial report from TMZ that Hinch is disputing. TMZ noted in the story that no arrests were made (nor reports filed).
Whatever did or didn't happen on Tuesday night clearly didn't impact Hinch or his team on Wednesday. It probably won't impact any of them heading forward, either.
