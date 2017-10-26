Astros' A.J. Hinch denies allegations about his involvement in a hotel bar incident

The Houston Astros won Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, upending the Los Angeles Dodgers in extra innings. You would think, then, that manager A.J. Hinch would've been able to avoid any and all headaches on Thursday, the designated travel day. Alas, he did not.

Instead, Hinch had to deal with questions concerning his alleged involvement in an altercation at a team hotel bar.

A.J. Hinch on TMZ report: "There was no altercation. It's a shame I get asked about fabrications and nonsense." — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) October 26, 2017

Hinch said "no altercation." He said it's "ridiculous."



"Fabrications really suck." — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) October 26, 2017

Here's more from Joel Sherman:

1/Person who spoke to Hinch about TMZ report of bar altercation in LA after G1 said: No altercation. Rude people at bar cursing and being — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) October 26, 2017

2/disrespectful to women in #Astros party Astros security called cops because there were also threats After screamers were removed from bar — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) October 26, 2017

Here is the initial report from TMZ that Hinch is disputing. TMZ noted in the story that no arrests were made (nor reports filed).

Whatever did or didn't happen on Tuesday night clearly didn't impact Hinch or his team on Wednesday. It probably won't impact any of them heading forward, either.