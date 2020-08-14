Watch Now: Highlights: Giants vs. Astros ( 1:23 )

The Houston Astros activated Yordan Alvarez from the injured list Friday. Alvarez, 23, missed all of summer camp for undisclosed reasons. The Astros' struggling offense should get a big boost from the 2019 American League Rookie of the Year.

To make room for Alvarez, Houston optioned right-hander Nivaldo Rodriguez to the team's alternate site.

Alvarez, who has yet to play this season, will likely be in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mariners at Minute Maid Park. In his MLB debut season last year, Alvarez hit an impressive .313/.412/.655 (172 OPS+) with 27 home runs in just 87 games.

Alvarez had been working out at the Astros' alternate training site in Corpus Christi for two weeks before he was cleared to resume full baseball activities. He figures to be the Astros everyday designated hitter moving forward.

Entering play on Friday, the Astros are 8-10 on the season and third place (4 1/2 games back) in the American League West. As a team, Houston is batting .238/.330/.403 as a team -- a far cry from the .274/.352/.495 MLB-leading slash line the team had last year. The club has also been hurt by pitching injuries, with ace Justin Verlander landing on the IL at the start of the season.