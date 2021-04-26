The Houston Astros made a pair of notable roster moves on Monday ahead of their series-opening game against the Seattle Mariners. Second baseman Jose Altuve has been activated from the COVID-19 injury list while right-handed starter Jake Odorizzi has been placed on the 10-day injury list because of a strained forearm.

Altuve was one of a handful of Astros hitters who missed time because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Unlike Alex Bregman, Yordan Álvarez, and a few others, Altuve tested positive for the virus. As a result, he hasn't played since April 13.

Altuve had been off to a good start this season, batting .318/.380/.455 with a home run and a stolen base over his first 11 games. The Astros, who were 4-6 during his absence, had used a combination of Alex De Goti, Aledmys Díaz, and Robel García at the keystone. Altuve is expected to be in the lineup batting leadoff on Monday.

As for Odorizzi, the Astros are hopeful that he'll miss only two starts, according to Mark Berman of FOX 26. He exited his start on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels after delivering just five pitches. The Astros nonetheless won that game in blowout fashion. "Fortunate it's something very minor," Odorizzi said, again per Berman. "Happy as I can be with the diagnostic and MRI to back it up."

Houston signed Odorizzi after Framber Valdéz suffered a broken finger. In eight innings over three appearances, Odorizzi had compiled a 10.13 ERA.

The Astros promoted right-hander Peter Solomon to give them an additional arm. It's unclear who will take Odorizzi's spot in the rotation, which is due next on Thursday. Outside of Solomon, the top options on the 40-player roster would be either Tyler Ivey or Nivaldo Rodriguez.