Astros' Alex Bregman ducks questions about sign-stealing discipline, calls buzzer rumors 'stupid'

Earlier this week, the Houston Astros were disciplined heavily for stealing signs illegally during their 2017 World Series championship season. Manager A.J. Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow were suspended (and later fired), and the team had to forfeit four high draft picks, among other things.

On Saturday the Astros held their 2020 Astros FanFest event at Minute Maid Park and, naturally, players in attendance were asked about the sign-stealing scheme. Alex Bregman, usually one of the most outspoken players in the game, didn't have much to say. Here's what he told reporters, including MLB.com's Brian McTaggart, about MLB's punishment:

"The commissioner came out with a report, MLB did their report and the Astros did what they did. They made their decision on what they're going to do."

Bregman gave a variation of the same answer each time he was asked about the sign-stealing scheme and MLB's punishment. I get that that's a tough spot, but geez, maybe squeeze a "we're sorry for hurting the game" in there? A little remorse goes a long way.

Later in the interview Bregman was asked about the allegations the Astros used wearable buzzers to help steal signs and responded with a simple "That's stupid." The internet was abuzz earlier this week with videos and screen grabs suggesting Houston hitters wore illegal devices to steal signs, but MLB found no such evidence during their investigation.

So far three MLB managers (Hinch, Red Sox manager Alex Cora, and Mets manager Carlos Beltran) have lost their jobs as a result of the sign-stealing scheme. Cora was bench coach with the 2017 Astros, and Beltran was a player for that team. MLB is currently investigating Cora's 2018 Red Sox for similar sign-stealing allegations.