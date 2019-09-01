Astros' Alex Bregman is locked in for the stretch run and everything else we learned this week in MLB

We'll be taking a look at the most interesting takeaways every week this MLB season so check back every Sunday for our recap. Now, here's what we learned from the last seven days in the majors:

Bregman red-hot at the plate

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is having the best season of his four-year MLB career. This past week especially, Bregman has been in the zone at the plate. The 25 year-old is already a two-time All-Star and he finished fifth in American League MVP voting in 2018, but this season his offensive numbers are hitting career-highs.

Entering Sunday, Bregman's .412 on-base percentage ranks fifth in MLB. Over these last couple of games, during which Bregman notched an eight-game hitting streak (six extra-base hits, nine RBI), the right-handed batter is much more patient at the plate, and it's paying off. Bregman's 31 RBI were only second to Reds star rookie Aristides Aquino (33) for the most RBI in August.

"I've been chasing at a little bit higher rate lately because I think I was trying to chase hits I guess, kind of, instead of chasing good pitches to hit," Bregman told the Houston Chronicle. "I kind of made that adjustment today and started swinging at pitches I could hit. I kind of realized that when I take more pitches I put better swings on the ball."

Bregman not only has a chance to help lead his team to its second World Series championship in franchise history, but he's also putting together a nice MVP case for himself thanks to this second-half surge.

Twins keep hitting home runs

On Saturday, the Minnesota Twins broke the 2018 Yankees' record for most home runs in a season. They're on pace for more than 300 homers this season. This team's lineup is incredibly balanced, and everyone's getting in on the homer fun with eight players hitting the 20-home run mark already this season. With that, the Twins have the most players with 20 or more home runs in MLB history.

The Minnesota Twins have officially tied last year’s Yankees for most home runs in a single season (267).



Reminder: they still have 27 games left to play this season. 😳



This past week, the first-place Twins matched their season-high winning streak of six games. During that span, they scored 49 runs. Mind you, it was against two of the worst teams in baseball: the White Sox and Tigers. But, it's still worth appreciating the industrious offense that this team has managed to uphold throughout the entire season.

In the league, this offense is ranked as the best, or second-best in almost every single offensive category. They take the top ranks for runs (802), home runs (268), RBI (773), slugging percentage (.504) and on-base percentage plus slugging (.843).

Orioles' Means having a nice season

The Baltimore Orioles don't have a lot to be excited about this season. The team's in the middle, or at the beginning, of a major organizational and team rebuild. But Orioles rookie left-hander John Means is a bright spot for the club. Means, 26, was voted to his first All-Star team and is in the middle of a breakout season.

The CBS Sports MLB staff had Means finishing second for AL Rookie of the Year in our midseason awards voting. Means has kept up the impressive pace since. He's using his changeup more than ever before, and to his advantage. On Friday, Means picked up his 10th win against the Royals. He allowed two runs on five hits over seven innings while striking out four. The young lefty has a 3.09 strikeout to walk ratio through 124.1 innings.

Before that Friday start, Means struck out seven, walked none and only allowed one run (a homer) on five hits against the Rays, a potential playoff team this year.

While the Orioles (45-90) are well on their well to another 100-loss season, at least the team can be excited about the future for this rookie southpaw.