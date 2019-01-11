Astros' Alex Bregman undergoes right elbow surgery, expected to be limited at start of spring training
The 2018 All-Star will be limited at the start of spring training
Houston Astros All-Star infielder Alex Bregman underwent arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies in his right elbow, the team announced on Friday. The procedure was performed by Dr. Thomas Mehlhoff Friday morning in Houston.
Bregman, who will turn 25 March 30, will be limited at the start of spring training but is expected to be ready to play prior to the start of the regular season, which begins on March 28 at Tampa.
Last season, Bregman was one of the top players in baseball, reaching career highs in every significant category. In his 157 games, he hit .286 with 51 doubles, 31 home runs, 103 RBI, 105 runs and 96 walks while posting a .926 OPS (.394 OBP, .532 SLG). In a breakout second season, Bregman finished fifth in American League MVP voting and was named Most Valuable Player of the All-Star Game in his first appearance after hitting a game-winning home run for the American League squad.
The procedure is the second required by an Astros infielder this offseason. Second baseman Jose Altuve underwent knee surgery in October, but he is expected to be ready for spring training.
