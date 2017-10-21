Astros announce Charlie Morton as starter for ALCS Game 7 vs. Yankees

The Astros' 7-1 win over the Yankees in Game 6 of the ALCS ensures we'll have a decisive Game 7 back in Houston on Saturday night. The Yankees have already said veteran lefty CC Sabathia will take the mound, and now the Astros have ended the speculation by announcing their starter: 33-year-old, ground-balling right-hander Charlie Morton.

During the regular season, Morton pitched to a 3.62 ERA/109 ERA+ with a 3.26 K/BB ratio in 146 2/3 innings. Morton started Game 3 of the ALCS against the Yankees, and he allowed seven runs in 3 2/3 innings of work. That's obviously a poor performance, but Morton that night was undermined by some spotty defense and bad luck. The Yankee offense this season have been significantly better against right-handed pitchers than lefties, so that platoon tendency certainly isn't in Morton's favor.

On the other side, Sabathia, thanks in part to excellent command of his breaking stuff, twirled six scoreless innings against the Astros in Game 3. In 148 2/3 innings during the regular season, Sabathia put up a 3.69 ERA/122 ERA+ with a 2.40 K/BB ratio.

First pitch of Game 7 is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET on FS1.