Astros are flipping bats, wagging tongues and they might be poking fun at Yasiel Puig

The Houston Astros topped the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the 2017 World Series on Wednesday night (box score). It was a back-and-forth affair, one requiring extra innings and multiple mounts from the Astros before the lead stuck for good in the 11th inning.

Along the way, the two sides knocked up some dust. The Astros, at once displeased with Charlie Culberson's emotional display following his 11th-inning solo home run, maybe kind of sort of used their positive moments to poke fun at Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig.

Are the Astros poking fun at Yasiel Puig? USATSI

The main evidence in the case against the Astros is that they stuck their tongues out a lot; that they seemed a little more exuberant in their post-homer bat flings; and plus, you know, they spent their previous serious mocking the New York Yankees' "thumbs down" gesture.

Oh, and this tacit admission from shortstop Carlos Correa:

Carlos Correa: “Like one friend of mine once said, I don’t know why my bats are so slippery.” — Jake Kaplan (@jakemkaplan) October 26, 2017

Puig, for his part, mostly took the high road in response:

Here's Yasiel Puig's full quote on Carlos Correa's bat flip: pic.twitter.com/atF3iXbe3y — Joshua Thornton (@JoshuaThornton_) October 26, 2017

So, there you go. The Astros probably are ribbing Puig -- and he seems fine with it. For now, anyway.