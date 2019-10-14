Astros' Carlos Correa makes highlight-reel play to preserve tie against Yankees in ALCS Game 2

On Sunday night, the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros played Game 2 of the American League Championship Series. The two sides entered the seventh inning tied at 2-2, but New York likely would have led at that point were it not for an outstanding play on a deflected ball made the previous inning by Houston shortstop Carlos Correa.

Let's set the scene. With runners on first and second and two outs in the top of the sixth, Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner hit a low line drive at Astros second baseman Jose Altuve. Altuve was unable to make the grab, and instead the ball deflected off him toward the bag. DJ LeMahieu, who took off from second on contact, rounded third and headed home -- only for Correa to come out of nowhere and make a splendid grab and throw to the plate, with the ball getting to catcher Robinson Chirinos in more than enough time to apply the tag:

LeMahieu looks like a fool here -- or, at minimum, like someone who overestimated his own speed. But it's important to keep a few things in mind, beginning with the fact that Yankees third-base coach Phil Nevin was waving him around. Why? Because Correa was a ways away from the ball as LeMahieu approached third. Take a look at this still:

Look how far Correa was from the ball when it first hit the dirt after bouncing off Altuve. Sending was the right call, but he made a perfect play. pic.twitter.com/5hZNmO7pU1 — David Mendelsohn (@BigBabyDavid_) October 14, 2019

LeMahieu is by no means fast -- he ranked in the 47th percentile in sprint speed during the regular season, according to Statcast -- but let's not overlook the degree of difficulty thrust upon Correa. Within, oh, about four or five seconds he had to: 1) react to the deflection; 2) process that LeMahieu was heading home (presumably a teammate yelled as much); 3) reach the ball and round it in a way that allowed him to get off a quicker throw than if he picked it up and then did a spin move; and 4) make a strong, accurate throw home.

Again, Correa had to do all that within four or five seconds. And he nailed it.

If Correa had approached the ball the wrong way, or had slipped, or had hesitated, or had overrun it, or if his throw home had bounced or sailed or sliced or cut it would've been understandable -- even the best in the world sometimes misplay the ball or grip the seams in a suboptimal way. There are a lot of ways that play could have gone wrong that would've allowed LeMahieu to sneak across the plate without issue. Correa, then, made what amounted to the perfect play -- to the extent that LeMahieu walked away looking like a fool for attempting to run on anything but a routine play.

Baseball is an orderly game with clean, symmetrical lines: there's three outs per inning, nine innings per contest, and so on. There's beauty in that structure. But sometimes the real beauty lies in the short spurts of chaos borne from the run of play. Correa proved as much on Sunday night.