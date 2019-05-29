Astros' Carlos Correa out 4-6 weeks with broken rib as Houston loses another up-the-middle All-Star
Houston will be without three of its stars for the foreseeable future
The AL West leading Houston Astros will be without their All-Star double play combination for the foreseeable future. Earlier this week second baseman Jose Altuve was pulled back from his minor league rehab assignment with "fatigue and soreness" in his surgically repaired right leg. Now shortstop Carlos Correa has been placed on the injured list with a fractured rib, the team announced Wednesday. He's expected to miss 4-6 weeks.
Monday was a planned off-day for Correa, and he was originally in Tuesday's lineup before alerting the team to the rib soreness. Manager A.J. Hinch told reporters, including Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, that Correa had been "getting some treatment and stuff" at home before letting the club know he was hurting.
The Astros are also without utility infielder Aledmys Diaz, who is on the injured list with a hamstring injury. Undrafted free agent Jack Mayfield was called up to replace Diaz and utility man Myles Straw was called up Wednesday to replace Correa. Straw is a career outfielder who started playing shortstop this year. He has 25 minor league games worth of experience at the position.
First baseman Yuli Gurriel slid over to third base the last two games and it is expected he will remain there going forward, with Alex Bregman moving to his natural shortstop position. Mayfield and utility man Tony Kemp figure to receive the majority of the playing time at second base. Straw at short, Bregman at third, and Gurriel at second is another possibility.
Keep in mind George Springer is on the injured list as well. He has a Grade 2 hamstring strain and will miss several weeks. That means the Astros are currently without three star-caliber up-the-middle players in Altuve, Correa, and Springer. Ouch. With the understanding there is lots of day-to-day wiggle room, Houston's lineup for the time being could look something like this:
- RF Josh Reddick
- SS Alex Bregman
- DH Michael Brantley
- 3B Yuli Gurriel
- 1B Tyler White
- C Robinson Chirinos
- LF Derek Fisher
- CF Jake Marisnick
- 2B Jack Mayfield/Tony Kemp
The good news? The Astros have a 7 1/2-game lead over the surging Athletics in the AL West. There is a lot of season still to be played, so I wouldn't call that lead safe just yet, but Houston does have a nice cushion. Should they look outside the organization for help, short-term trade candidates include Neil Walker and Starlin Castro of the Marlins, and Brian Dozier of the Nationals.
For now, the Astros can be patient and see how Altuve responds to treatment, and determine whether they actually need to go out and trade for infield depth. Losing one of Altuve, Correa, or Springer is a big blow. Losing all three at the same time can be potentially devastating. Few teams are as deep as the Astros though, and they might be able to weather the storm internally.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
The worst MLB first pitches of all-time
There have been a lot of bad baseball throws over the years, and that's putting it lightly
-
Tebow strikes out vs. position player
We all have our bad days
-
Keuchel more open to one-year contract
As of Monday, Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel will be free from draft-pick compensation
-
MLB odds, picks, best parlay for May 29
SportsLine's top experts have released their best MLB parlay for today
-
Lindbergh talks Astros, Red Sox, more
Lindbergh and Travis Sawchik's book is due out June 4
-
MLB Prospect Watch: Astros are loaded
Houston is dealing with injuries on the major-league level, but has talent to cover for it...