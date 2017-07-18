Astros' Carlos Correa out up to two months with torn thumb ligaments

The Astros on Tuesday announced that shortstop Carlos Correa has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a torn ligament in his left thumb. He's expected to be out for the next six to eight weeks. Correa suffered the injury while swinging the bat on Monday night.

"Losing a player of Carlos' caliber for an extended period is a big blow to our club, but I believe we have the roster to persevere and continue to win games," Astros GM Jeff Luhnow said in a statement. "We do expect Carlos to return to the club in September and be ready to contribute down the stretch."

Correa, 22, is batting .320/.400/.566 on the season with 20 home runs and 18 doubles in 84 games. For his career, he owns an OPS+ of 138 across parts of three big-league seasons. Correa won AL Rookie of the Year honors in 2015 and this season made the All-Star Game for the first time in his career. Prior to the injury, Correa was positioned as a strong AL MVP candidate.

To take Correa's spot on the active roster, the Astros have recalled infielder Colin Moran from Triple-A. While Correa's out, Marwin Gonzalez, who himself is having an excellent season, figures to be the primary shortstop. The good news for Houston is that they'll open play on Tuesday with a 15-1/2 game lead in the AL West.