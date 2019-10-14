Astros' Carlos Correa raises the bar on ALCS showmanship with incredible Game 2 walk-off celebration
The Astros' walk-off celebration had layers
Carlos Correa's walk-off home run may have been the highlight of the night across the sports world on Sunday, but the celebration from the Astros shortstop after winning Game 2 was what really stole the show.
Correa delivered for his team in the bottom of the 11th inning, smacking an opposite-field home run on the first pitch of the frame to give Houston a 3-2 win over the Yankees. His heroics helped the Astros pull even in the series (1-1) as it heads to New York for the next three games at Yankee Stadium.
It was a big swing for the 'Stros, and they were prepared to celebrate appropriately.
It's important to appreciate how many layers there are to the celebration. The very top layer is the sell job right out of the box. It's a no-doubter from the second the ball leaves Correa's bat, and he makes sure everyone knows it by slowly walking out of the box and casually dropping his lumber. Then he appeals to the crowd and/or Astros dugout for some more noise.
But Correa and the Astros weren't done there. As he rounded third base and headed for home to make it official, he put a little exclamation point on the home run trot by taking off the helmet and delivering a smooth jump shot to his crowd of waiting teammates. Wet.
Then, as Correa was mobbed by the rest of the Astros around home plate, his jersey was absolutely destroyed as it was forcefully ripped off body. Buttons just exploding into a sea of joy. It was beautiful.
Of course, since this is baseball and all, it seems inevitable that there will be talk of Correa and the Astros not "respecting the game" with this level of celebratory behavior. "Act like you've been there before," they'll say. "It's only Game 2," they'll say.
But Correa and the Astros have been there before, and they appeared to have this much fun and enthusiasm the last time they won, too. This ALCS seems destined to be a classic and we can only hope that Houston has officially set the bar on showmanship the rest of the way.
