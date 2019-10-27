Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos homers in second straight game; could he make surprise World Series MVP run?

WASHINGTON, D.C. - After an Astros victory in World Series Game 3 over the Nationals on Friday night, Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos sang the praises of how good and well-rounded his team is in the clubhouse. He talked about the bullpen, the rotation, and how his teammates are running the bases. He covered everything -- well, almost everything. He didn't talk about himself, even after he hit a home run in the 4-1 win.

Chirinos had another loud swing Saturday night. He crushed a two-run homer off Washington starter Patrick Corbin in the fourth inning of Game 4 to extend the Astros' lead to 4-0.

With a homer in two straight games, Chirinos is on a short list.

He's only the second player in Astros history to homer in two straight World Series games (George Springer did it five straight times dating from 2017 through Game 1 this year).

Chirinos is the first catcher to homer in back-to-back World Series games since Ted Simmons of the 1982 Cardinals.

He's also the first catcher ever with multiple World Series home runs after his 35th birthday, per baseball-reference.com.

Chirinos has been calling a good game here in D.C., too, coaxing the Astros' bullpen through some really tough spots in Game 3 and he's having to work with a bullpen game in Game 4. That's an awful lot of information to work with, and it's one of the reasons so many catchers make good managers in their post-playing careers.

This series looks like it might be a long one and though we aren't even done with Game 4 yet, Chirinos might be positioning himself for a surprise MVP run. It's unlikely with how Jose Altuve is hitting, but if Chirinos keeps homering and the Astros pull the unlikely comeback, you never know.