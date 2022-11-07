The Houston Astros clinched the 2022 World Series with a Game 6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday evening. Shortly after capturing their second World Series title in franchise history, the Astros popped nearly $400,000 worth of 50 Cent's champagne in order to celebrate, according to a report from TMZ Sports.

TMZ Sports reports that the Astros went through 250 bottles of the rapper's Le Chemin du Roi Brut champagne. That comes to 10 magnums of the bubbly and one large 15-liter bottle as well.

The estimated value came to a grand total of $388,750 when it was all said and done. According to TMZ, starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., who started Game 3 of the World Series, began running that huge tab up when he was the first player to shower his teammates with the rapper's champagne.

The Astros wrapped up the title with a 4-1 win, which was made possible thanks to a three-run sixth inning home run off the bat of outfielder Yordan Alvarez. Houston won the final three games of the Fall Classic in order to secure the World Series win.

The Phillies had won two of the first three games of the 2022 World Series, but saw their bats go silent in Games 4-6, which helped the Astros secure their second World Series title in six years.