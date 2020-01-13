Astros Cheating Scandal: How Twitter reacted to the news of MLB handing out a harsh penalty

Well, it finally happened. After being teased for a couple of days as potentially the harshest punishment in MLB history, the commissioner announced Monday the consequences that the Astros would face following an investigation into the team's sign-stealing cheating scandal. In short, the Astros will be fined, manager AJ Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow received one-year suspensions before Astros owner Jim Crane later said in a press conference that two were fired, and Red Sox manager and former Astros bench coach Alex Cora will face his own yet-to-be-announced punishment, though it's expected to be the harshest of the bunch.

For as straightforward as the punishments were, the reactions on Twitter were anything but. For example, there were those who were more than happy to revel in Houston getting what they saw as a comeuppance.

Yankees and Dodgers fans celebrating the Astros punishment pic.twitter.com/tLFaT8kaQN — Jake Montgomery (@JakeM0NTGOMERY) January 13, 2020

The MLB to Jeff Luhnow and AJ Hinch #Astros pic.twitter.com/c41YRgBf3a — Jordan Tomiyama (@Jttomiyama) January 13, 2020

Throwback to when AJ Hinch laughed at the Yankees during his press conference for accusing the Astros of cheating. — Bronx Bomber Ball (@BronxBomberBall) January 13, 2020

And while there were some Astros fans who, after seeing the Texans get steamrolled by the Chiefs on Sunday, who were mourning the punishment...

Me- God i know the #Texans let Houston down but thankfully our #Astros are still in tact and we are ready to have a great season under our lea-



Breaking MLB News- pic.twitter.com/zp3fdTYD21 — Glen 🤘🏽 (@GlenKeepIt100) January 13, 2020

...others seemed to let the news roll off their backs since, well, the Astros get to keep their World Series title.

Houston Astros. 2017 World Series Champions. pic.twitter.com/keYIdfE77p — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) January 13, 2020

MLB : the Astros manager and gm will be suspended one year

The Astros knowing they get to keep their 2017 title : pic.twitter.com/nQG26le6sL — john (@iam_johnw) January 13, 2020

That spawned a separate, yet still similar, contingent of folks online who were rather frustrated with what they believed to be a rather lenient punishment. Those tweets were often rather melancholy.

Me for thinking that Rob Manfred was going to actually hand out harsh punishments to the #Astros for cheating in 2017... 🤡😭 pic.twitter.com/1PqhYJrnNi — Mark Brockett (@Tuff_Overlord) January 13, 2020

Me overthinking how Clayton Kershaw should really have two World Series rings since the Astros and Red Sox had to cheat to beat the Dodgers... pic.twitter.com/DjWBn96aVh — Mark Brockett (@Tuff_Overlord) January 8, 2020

So the Astros and Red Sox may have both cheated vs the Dodgers in the World Series....Wow im salty af pic.twitter.com/cXReQpTW0D — kris (@krisLC25) January 7, 2020

Of course, no Twitter round-up would be complete without including what pitcher and VERY online Individual Trevor Bauer had to say on the matter. The Reds player technically had nothing to say. All he did was post a video.