Astros crush Red Sox again, take 2-0 ALDS lead: Final score, seven things to know

Friday afternoon pretty well resembled Thursday afternoon in Houston's Minute Maid Park, with the Astros jumping out to a first-inning lead thanks to the longball before cruising with a blowout win. This time around, it was 8-2. The Astros now lead the Red Sox 2-0 in the best-of-five ALDS. They are just one win away from their first-ever trip to the ALCS.

Here are seven things to know.

The Astros flashed their power again, notably early

In Game 1, it was Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve going back-to-back in the first inning to set the tone. This time around, Altuve singled with two outs in the first before Carlos Correa went way deep:

George Springer would add a solo shot in the third inning before Altuve singled home Bregman to make it 4-1 in the third inning. Correa later doubled on a rocket down the left field line to break the game wide open in the sixth.

As noted on Twitter by Dan Hirsch, the record for home runs in a divisional series is 11. The Astros hit six in their first 10 innings. Of course, it looks like a sweep might not give them enough games to set the record and that's part of why it's tough to achieve.

Correa had himself a monster game. He was 2 for 4 with six total bases and four RBI. After he missed a large chunk of the season due to torn ligaments in his thumb, he appears to be back to his old self -- which was an MVP-caliber player pre-injury.

Speaking of monsters ...

Altuve is having a monster series

The possible AL MVP has carried his studly play over from the regular season, to say the least. Through two games he's now 5 for 7 (.714) with two intentional walks (.778 OBP) and three home runs (2.000 SLG). Seriously, he's got Carlos Freaking Correa behind him and the Red Sox are putting him on base with another runner already on. That's how scary he is right now for the opposition.

Keuchel really settled in

Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel didn't post an overly dominant line, working 5 2/3 innings and allowing one run on three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts. Had the other numbers stayed with the same with him getting through, say, seven innings and OK, we could say dominant.

Still, he was dominant in stretches, specifically after the second inning.

Keuchel had to strand runners on second and third in the first inning and then allowed one run on two hits and a walk in the second. After that run scored, however, Keuchel retired 13 straight Red Sox hitters before walking Hanley Ramirez with two outs in the sixth to end his day.

That's some quality work from the bearded lefty, helping lead his team to a 2-0 series lead.

Keuchel pumps his fist after a big strikeout in Game 2. USATSI

Price was great in relief for Boston

Heading into the series, many -- myself included -- thought David Price in relief could be a real X-factor for the Red Sox. His team hasn't provided him enough help to make that a reality to this point, but he showed his ability in this one. In fact, he kept his team in the game by avoiding disaster and getting them through the middle innings.

With the bases loaded, one out and already a 4-1 Astros lead in the bottom of the third, Price was summoned and induced two pop outs to end the inning. Two big hits and this game was over in the third, but Price got the big outs and didn't allow any of the inherited runners to touch home plate.

He would end up going 2 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out two and allowing just one hit.

If the Red Sox are to get back into this series, Price in relief looms as a major factor.

Red Sox starters have been awful

The Red Sox offense is more built to chip away and manufacture runs, so falling behind early is a pretty rough road to travel. Unfortunately for Boston, Chris Sale was shelled in Game 1 and then Drew Pomeranz coughed up four runs on five hits in just two innings on Friday in Game 2.

Though two games in the ALDS, the Red Sox starters have a 14.14 ERA. That's a tough way to win baseball games.

Let's bottom line it, though.

The Astros have dominated every facet

Through two games, we've seen baserunning and fielding miscues from the Red Sox. We've seen the manager leaving the starting pitcher in too long. We've seen a relatively punchless offense that needs to string together a bunch of singles -- with the occasional double -- in order to score runs.

How bad has the start been?

Red Sox are 8th team to allow at least 8 runs in back-to-back Division Series games. How many of the previous 7 won the series? Yep. None — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) October 6, 2017

On the Astros end, well, we've seen a team that hasn't really made any significant mistakes. They've pounded out lots of hits -- including many of the extra-base variety. They've pitched well. A.J. Hinch hasn't made any pitching moves that made any scratch their heads.

It's only two games, but the teams only get five in the series. The better team is putting a clinic on the inferior team.

Astros can move on with win Sunday

Saturday is a travel/workout day for the two ballclubs before the series resumes Sunday in Boston's venerable Fenway Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 2:38 p.m. ET.

Doug Fister (5-9, 4.88) gets the ball for the Red Sox with their backs against the wall. He put together several very good outings for a stretch in August (that actually started July 31), but in his last four starts, Fister pitched to a 9.18 ERA.

The Astros will counter with Brad Peacock (13-2, 3.00).

Though the Astros are in the driver's seat, they certainly don't want to mess around and give the Red Sox any life. They'll look to end this thing Sunday if they can.