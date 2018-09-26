Astros defend 8-year-old girl with rare disorder who was told to stop cheering: 'Cheer louder'
The youn fan deals with Disruptive Mood Dysregulation Disorder
The Houston Astros won their 100th game on Tuesday to clinch their second straight AL West title, but they might've done something even better in the eyes of one of their 8-year-old fans.
On Sunday, a young girl named Chloe attended the Astros' game against the Los Angeles Angels. As her mother, Monica Beaver, told ABC7 News, Chloe has what's called Disruptive Mood Dysregulation Disorder (DMDD), a rare condition that gives her a "harder time with emotions than other 8-year-olds."
But Chloe still found herself quieted, upset and tearing up after an adult sitting near her at Minute Maid Park scolded her for cheering too loud and being "annoying" during the game. The exchange was accidentally captured on video by Chloe's mom and shows a woman saying "Enough!" to the young girl:
Per ABC7, Monica said "she had no clue she had just recorded the woman telling her daughter to stop" and actually noticed it after the fact. Since then, she's opened up about her daughter's disorder on social media.
And then the Astros got involved.
Catching wind of the video on Twitter, several players, from Lance McCullers Jr. and Brandon Bailey to Tyler White and Josh Reddick, shared Chloe's story and made it clear that her cheers are welcome to them.
"Chloe, please cheer at the games as loud as you can," White wrote, "and if anyone tells you to stop, cheer louder."
McCullers, who said he'd love for Chloe to cheer the Astros "as loud as you can," even offered to leave a ticket to Houston's American League Division Series playoff opener for the 8-year-old.
