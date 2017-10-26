Astros-Dodgers combine for most extra-inning home runs in MLB postseason history

The two squads hit a total of five extra-inning homers

The Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the 2017 World Series on Wednesday night (GameTracker). It was a slugfest, featuring a record eight total home runs.

As it turns out, the Astros and Dodgers combined for another record -- the most extra-inning homers in a postseason game. Together, they slammed five. Previously, the record was three:

Credit Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, George Springer, Charlie Culberson, and Yasiel Puig for making history -- and for creating an exciting few final frames in an instant classic of a game. 

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Astros ALCS Champs Gear