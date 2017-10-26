Astros-Dodgers combine for most extra-inning home runs in MLB postseason history

The Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the 2017 World Series on Wednesday night (GameTracker). It was a slugfest, featuring a record eight total home runs.

As it turns out, the Astros and Dodgers combined for another record -- the most extra-inning homers in a postseason game. Together, they slammed five. Previously, the record was three:

There were 5 combined extra-inning HR, the most in a postseason game. Previous record was 3 by Indians and Red Sox in Game 1 of 1995 ALDS. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 26, 2017

Credit Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, George Springer, Charlie Culberson, and Yasiel Puig for making history -- and for creating an exciting few final frames in an instant classic of a game.