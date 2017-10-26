Astros-Dodgers combine for most extra-inning home runs in MLB postseason history
The two squads hit a total of five extra-inning homers
The Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the 2017 World Series on Wednesday night (GameTracker). It was a slugfest, featuring a record eight total home runs.
As it turns out, the Astros and Dodgers combined for another record -- the most extra-inning homers in a postseason game. Together, they slammed five. Previously, the record was three:
Credit Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, George Springer, Charlie Culberson, and Yasiel Puig for making history -- and for creating an exciting few final frames in an instant classic of a game.
