Astros-Dodgers: Seager's reaction to go-ahead homer a classic World Series moment
Game 2 between the Dodgers and Astros may have given us a moment we'll see for years
After being left off of the NLCS roster due to injury, Corey Seager is back in style. In the bottom of the sixth inning, tied 1-1, Seager stepped up against Justin Verlander. Seager took a Verlander fastball to opposite field, putting the ball over the fence and giving the Dodgers a 3-1 lead. The returning star yelled and hopped toward first base on a no-doubt bomb.
The home run mirrored Game 1, in which Justin Turner also hit a home run to put a tied Dodgers team up 3-1. It's been the story of the Dodgers' season. Trust your pitchers, trust your bullpen, and let your batters do their jobs. For Seager, the home run marks a triumphant return. For the Dodgers, it marks the next step towards taking a 2-0 lead into Houston -- halfway to their first World Series since 1988.
Things are electric in Los Angeles right now, and for good reason. There's something special about this team, and Seager's reaction encapsulated a lot about what makes them different. As they try to close out Game 2 against Houston's ace, the Dodgers are putting on a show in front of their home crowd.
