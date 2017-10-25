Astros-Dodgers World Series 2017: Strat-O-Matic predicts score of Game 2
Justin Verlander's good playoff run is expected to continue
Anyone who followed along with our postseason coverage last October probably remembers how accurate Strat-O-Matic was when it came to nailing World Series games.
With the Fall Classic between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers continuing tonight, this is as good of a time as any to check in on what Strat-O-Matic foresees. Here's a look at how the night played out via simulation:
Team
R
H
E
Astros
7
8
0
Dodgers
0
4
0
One-sided, huh? Alex Bregman's first-inning, two-run homer is supposed to kick things off right for the Astros. From there, it's all about Justin Verlander. Yes, even Strat thinks Verlander will continue his dominant October. He's expected to strike out 10 batters over seven frames while earning the W.
Just like that, the teams are tied 1-1 in the World Series. Check back on Friday to see what Strat-O-Matic anticipates from Game 3.
