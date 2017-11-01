Astros-Dodgers World Series 2017: Strat-O-Matic predicts score of Game 7
The Astros will win their first title, per the simulation
Anyone who followed along with our postseason coverage last October probably remembers how accurate Strat-O-Matic was when it came to nailing World Series games.
With the Fall Classic between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers concluding Wednesday night, this is as good of a time as any to check in on what Strat-O-Matic foresees. Here's a look at how the night played out via simulation:
|Team
|R
|H
|E
Astros
7
12
0
Dodgers
2
3
3
That's right the Astros are expected to win their first world championship by a fair margin -- and with the Dodgers recording as many errors as hits. Dallas Keuchel is supposed to throw four perfect innings in relief, and the Astros' lineup is expected to strike early, jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first.
We'll see if Strat gets it right tonight -- remember, they had the Astros in seven all along.
