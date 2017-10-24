Astros-Dodgers World Series Game 1 lineups: Seager back, but lower in the order

LOS ANGELES -- Tuesday night brings us Game 1 of the 2017 World Series. The Dodgers haven't been here since 1988 and the Astros haven't since 2005 -- and never as the AL representative. The first pitch is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET, which is 5:09 here in Dodger Stadium. It's a hot one and here's how to watch.

Now onto the lineups:

Visiting Astros (101-61; 7-4)

This is exactly how we would've predicted it. It's the Astros' normal lineup. They lose the DH in a National League park, obviously, but otherwise there really isn't much to say here. A.J. Hinch correctly sticks with what has been working and it's game on.

Home Dodgers (104-58; 7-1)

No surprise with Hernandez in there versus a lefty. He has crushed them all year and is coming off a career day in Game 5 of the NLCS, when he hit three homers, including the grand slam that put things out of reach.

The biggest note here is Seager. He missed the NLCS with an injured back. He's obviously ready to play, given that he's starting in the World Series, but he's hitting down in the order. He hit second in every single game he started this season both in the regular season and the NLDS. Still, that front four is going really strong for Dave Roberts right now. Seager even being in the lineup is a bonus.