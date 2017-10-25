Astros-Dodgers World Series Game 2 lineups: Seager moves back up in lineup
The Dodgers move Seager back to second while the Astros stick with their normal lineup
LOS ANGELES -- Game 2 of the World Series between the Astros and the Dodgers is set for 8:09 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Dodgers hold 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series after Tuesday night's win in Game 1. Game 2 is going to be another hot one, though not as hot. Here's how to watch the game.
Onto the lineups!
Visiting Astros (101-61 regular season; 7-5 postseason)
- George Springer, CF
- Alex Bregman, 3B
- Jose Altuve, 2B
- Carlos Correa, SS
- Yuli Gurriel, 1B
- Brian McCann, C
- Marwin Gonzalez, LF
- Josh Reddick, RF
- Justin Verlander, RHP
Again, this is exactly as we could have predicted.
One discussion point could be Springer remaining in the leadoff spot. Since the beginning of the ALCS, Springer is 3 for 30 with no extra base hits and is slashing .100/.206/.100. Some might want manager A.J. Hinch to move him, but it's just an eight-game sample and he's an All-Star. Hinch reiterated the sentiment in his pregame media session Wednesday. He's sticking with his guy. and I believe it's the right move. Shuffling one of the best offenses in baseball right now would be a panic move.
Home Dodgers (104-58; 8-1)
- Chris Taylor, CF
- Corey Seager, SS
- Justin Turner, 3B
- Cody Bellinger, 1B
- Yasiel Puig, RF
- Joc Pederson, LF
- Austin Barnes, C
- Chase Utley, 2B
- Rich Hill, LHP
The big news here is Seager moving back to his normal spot in the order. Taylor and Turner had grown into quite the fearsome 1-2 duo in the NLCS and Game 1 of the World Series, but Seager was pretty much always the 2-hole hitter this season.
"I think that we really try to focus on each game, each starting pitcher who are opposing that particular day individually. And I think that the at-bats Corey took tonight, getting him in the flow of the World Series playoff baseball, again," Dave Roberts explained after Game 1 on Tuesday night. "He really didn't miss a beat in the batter's box. Yeah, he'll be hitting 2 tomorrow."
Also, to see Pederson in the lineup might surprise some, but Roberts prior to the game said he liked Pederson's chances against Verlander's high velocity and that he considers Pederson a superior defender in left field to Enrique Hernandez.
Finally, Utley gets the nod against a righty. He's 2 for 6 with two strikeouts in his career against Verlander.
