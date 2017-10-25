Astros-Dodgers World Series Game 2 lineups: Seager moves back up in lineup

LOS ANGELES -- Game 2 of the World Series between the Astros and the Dodgers is set for 8:09 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Dodgers hold 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series after Tuesday night's win in Game 1. Game 2 is going to be another hot one, though not as hot. Here's how to watch the game.

Onto the lineups!

Visiting Astros (101-61 regular season; 7-5 postseason)

Again, this is exactly as we could have predicted.

One discussion point could be Springer remaining in the leadoff spot. Since the beginning of the ALCS, Springer is 3 for 30 with no extra base hits and is slashing .100/.206/.100. Some might want manager A.J. Hinch to move him, but it's just an eight-game sample and he's an All-Star. Hinch reiterated the sentiment in his pregame media session Wednesday. He's sticking with his guy. and I believe it's the right move. Shuffling one of the best offenses in baseball right now would be a panic move.

Home Dodgers (104-58; 8-1)

The big news here is Seager moving back to his normal spot in the order. Taylor and Turner had grown into quite the fearsome 1-2 duo in the NLCS and Game 1 of the World Series, but Seager was pretty much always the 2-hole hitter this season.

"I think that we really try to focus on each game, each starting pitcher who are opposing that particular day individually. And I think that the at-bats Corey took tonight, getting him in the flow of the World Series playoff baseball, again," Dave Roberts explained after Game 1 on Tuesday night. "He really didn't miss a beat in the batter's box. Yeah, he'll be hitting 2 tomorrow."

Also, to see Pederson in the lineup might surprise some, but Roberts prior to the game said he liked Pederson's chances against Verlander's high velocity and that he considers Pederson a superior defender in left field to Enrique Hernandez.

Finally, Utley gets the nod against a righty. He's 2 for 6 with two strikeouts in his career against Verlander.