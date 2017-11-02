Astros vs. Dodgers World Series Game 7 live stream info, TV channel: How to watch the 2017 World Series online

After 162 regular season games and an unbelievable postseason, it all comes down to tonight. The 2017 World Series concludes on Wednesday night in the city of angels, as the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Houston Astros in Game 7. The storied Dodgers go for their sixth World Series crown while the Astros aim to lift The Commissioner's Trophy for the very first time in their history.

Astros vs. Dodgers World Series (3-3)





Date: Wednesday, Nov. 1

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Starting Pitchers: Lance McCullers Jr. vs. Yu Darvish

TV Channel: Fox (check local listings)

Online Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Live Stats: GameTracker

In-game Live updates:

The October Spectacular will have to end in November, as we're getting a bonus game. A winner-take-all Game 7 in which trade deadline acquisition Yu Darvish will face off against Lance McCullers Jr. in the biggest game of their respective careers. The Dodgers brought Darvish on for starter depth in case of a deep run, and in spite of a historically bad start in Game 3, he's ready to try and redeem himself. Clayton Kershaw will likely be a bullpen option, and with Kenley Jansen finally looking like himself in Game 6, Dave Roberts may have some trust in his bullpen again.

The bats were finally quieted Tuesday, as both teams put up a total of only four runs. Yasiel Puig and the Dodgers will try to touch up McCullers Jr. early, whereas Jose Altuve and the Astros' lineup will be looking to run Darvish out again. It's the second year in a row we've gotten Game 7, and last year's a was a trip. There's no reason, based on how this series has gone, to think that this one will go any differently. Roberts and AJ Hinch will be pulling out all the stops, and Astros ace Justin Verlander will likely be jawing to pitch on zero days rest in the Astros dugout. For the Dodgers, they'll need to win their second straight game after being down 3-2. The Astros are simply trying to win that elusive closeout game.