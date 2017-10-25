Astros-Dodgers World Series: Here's what Jose Altuve does to an infield defense

LOS ANGELES -- In the first inning of Game 1 of the World Series between the Astros and Dodgers (HOU-LAD GameTracker), Houston second baseman and AL MVP candidate Jose Altuve came up with two outs and bases empty. Since no one was on ahead of him, the Dodgers were free to defend him in isolation, without regard to any baserunners. Here's how they played it ...

There's nothing crazy in what you see above, but what you see above says a lot about Altuve's skills as an offensive player. You've got Corey Seager deep in the hole at short (he would ground out to Seager on an 0-1 curve from Clayton Kershaw), but you've got third baseman Justin Turner playing well in -- almost even with the bag. In Altuve's second at-bat in the fourth inning, Turner played a little further back when the can't ran deeper, but he used aggressive creep steps to bring him closer to the plate than he was in the photo above.

Since Altuve started hitting for more power in 2015, he's pulled the ball when he's hit it on the ground more than 60 percent of the time. So he's not an overshift candidate. Speaking of his power, he's averaged 24 homers and 42 doubles in each of the past two seasons. That's not the kind of right-handed thump you typically expose your third baseman to in such a manner. On the other hand, there's this ...

Altuve has 15 career bunt singles.

Altuve has 212 career infield hits.

He has elite speed, as you know and as his pair of stolen base titles attest. As power hitters go, he also hits the ball on the ground quite a bit -- almost half the time. Combine elite speed with pull groundball proclivities, and you'd better reduce that third-to-first throwing distance as much as you can. Although the play you're about to see is a bunt to the right side in September of this year, it makes the point ...

Yeah, the fastest home-to-first time since 2015, and Altuve pumped the brakes a bit at the end as he realized he was safe. That's why, if you're Turner, you have to edge closer to the plate. That's also why, if you're Turner on Tuesday night, you probably have this in the back of your mind ...

That's since the start of the 2016 season, and you'll find the line drives in red. You'll furthermore find a lot of line drives to Altuve's pull side. That's why if you're a hot-cornerman like Turner, you can't truly play him to bunt because you might get scalped. You also can't play him back near the grass because he'll peck you to death.

Jose Altuve remains good at his assigned tasks and duties, you see.