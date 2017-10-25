Astros-Dodgers World Series weather: Excessive heat warning again before Game 2
Temps have reached as high as 100 degrees in Dodger Stadium for the second straight day
LOS ANGELES -- Among many other things, the weather was a story for Game 1 of the World Series, as it set a record for the hottest World Series game ever. The first pitch temperature was 103 degrees. During batting practice, it was 104.
The good news for Game 2 is that it's not as hot, but it's certainly close. Just about four hours until gametime, it is 100 degrees. There's still an excessive heat warning in the greater Los Angeles area.
Still more good news, though? By first pitch, the weather.com hourly forecast shows the temperature will be down to 92. An hour in it's supposed to be 88 and two hours in it should be down to 84. By the three-hour mark, it's supposed to be down to 80.
There's also a 0 percent chance of rain throughout the night, which is customary here, and the wind is minimal.
So, yeah, it's hot early, but the weather should have essentially no impact on the game. That's all we can ask for a World Series game on Oct. 25, right?
Bring it on, Game 2.
